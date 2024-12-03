California Table Grape Commission honors the life and legacy of Karen Hearn

Press release

The California Table Grape Commission is deeply saddened to share that Karen Hearn, vice president of marketing, passed away on November 24 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Hearn dedicated nearly 26 years of service to the California table grape industry, playing a pivotal role in the growth of innovative retail programs in the U.S. and Canada, helping to move California grape volume season after season. Her steadfast dedication to the industry stemmed from a lifelong desire to help farmers succeed.

“Karen was a special person,” said Kathleen Nave, commission president. “She loved her work; loved representing growers and knowing that actions she took helped move the crop; loved partnering with retailers to figure out new ways to motivate more sales; loved working as part of a team and helping lead that team. Her work ethic, which even illness could not conquer, was based on her unwavering belief in the value of the work and was matched only by her exceptional grace and kindness.”

Raised on a family farm in South Texas, Hearn developed a deep appreciation for agriculture from an early age. After earning a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Journalism from Texas A&M University, she devoted her career to supporting farmers and promoting agricultural products. Before joining the California Table Grape Commission, Hearn served as marketing director for TexaSweet Citrus Advertising, implementing retail programs across the U.S. and Canada.

Hearn’s table grape legacy lives on through her daughter Kathryn Hearn who joined the commission as a marketing manager earlier this year. "It’s a testament to Karen’s passion for this industry and the work she did that her daughter followed in her footsteps," Nave said. “We all learned so much from Karen. Her grace, determination, generosity, and warmth made a lasting impact on those whose lives she touched.”