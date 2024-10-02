New Zealand government secures blueberry market access in Korea

According to New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Agriculture, Todd McClay, the government has secured market access for blueberries to Korea, unlocking an estimated $5 million in annual export opportunities for growers.

The Minister says this is a big win for the country's exporters since this will contribute to New Zealand's goal of doubling exports by value within ten years. "Increased market access is a key part of the Government’s strategy to increase trade value for New Zealand’s safe and high-quality produce," he added.

This achievement sees the conclusion of long-running negotiations and comes on the back of increased bilateral engagement following the Prime Minister's visit earlier this year.

Korea published the legal requirements for the import of New Zealand blueberries last week.

Officials from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) will now work to implement the necessary compliance measures to ensure that New Zealand exporters are able to begin shipping blueberries to Korea as early as this season, approximately December or January.