Canadian produce industry members to voice concerns ahead of federal elections

The Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) and the Fruit and Vegetable Growers of Canada (FVGC) will host their joint advocacy event, Fall Harvest 2024, from November 18-20 on Parliament Hill, Ottawa.

Fall Harvest is an annual event that offers produce industry members unique opportunities to meet with Parliamentarians and other key government officials to discuss critical issues affecting the Canadian fresh fruit and vegetable sector.

The fresh fruit and vegetable industry is a vital part of the country's economy, contributing $15 billion annually to the local GDP and supporting over 185,000 jobs in communities nationwide while promoting the health of Canadians.

"As we look ahead to a potential federal election, now is the time to ensure that the voice of the Canadian produce sector is heard in Ottawa and work with the government to establish practical solutions that will advance the industry’s competitiveness in the global marketplace," CMPA said in a release.

This year’s edition of Fall Harvest will focus on how the federal government can support the industry in ensuring Canadians have access to safe and nutritious fruits and vegetables. Topics of discussion will include improving access to labor, supporting the industry’s sustainability efforts, and

Establishing a financial protection mechanism for produce sellers through Bill C-280, the Financial Protection for Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Farmers Act, has been a longstanding advocacy focus for both CPMA and FVGC.

To participate in Fall Harvest 2024, CPMA and FVGC members are invited to register by October 11.