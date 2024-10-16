By Sebastian Ramírez

Turkey is one of the leading citrus producers and exporters in the world, with production reaching nearly 6.5 million metric tons in 2023-24, according to USDA data.

As the new season starts, Freshfruitportal.com spoke with Turkish produce exporter, EREN about season projections, the state of the industry, and the different challenges the market is facing today.

EREN processes 30,000 tons of citrus fruit, including mandarins, grapefruit, oranges, and lemons, and currently exports to over 60 countries.

How is this citrus season looking for Turkey?

The citrus season has just started in Turkey, and the main varieties are now being harvested.

Early lemon varieties like Meyer and Enterdonato are showing a slight decrease in production yields of between 1 and 7%. This drop has led to larger fruit sizes, which is also expected in late-season varieties such as the Lamans lemon. Compared to last season, yields may seem relatively low, but generally, they conform to previous years' averages.

In the case of mandarins and grapefruits, the decrease in production is more serious for various reasons: reduction of planting area, climate change, and increase in labor cost.

However, for some mandarin varieties, such as Murcott, we are anticipating a much more favorable season in terms of both yield and quality. Although the overall citrus season may project a somewhat negative outlook, our strong supply chain does help develop and soften these influences. As for oranges, everything looks very bright: good yield and high quality are expected for the next season.



What volume are you expecting to produce this season?

At EREN, we process 30,000 tons of citrus and another 15,000 tons of other fruits and vegetables during the season.

With each passing season, we aim to increase our production capacity. We work mainly with supermarkets and reputable distributors. Most of the time, we do our planning during the pre-season, which gives us the ability to reach products to your preferred ports or warehouses right on time thanks to our strong logistics units.

We ensure that the products conform to each country's import regulations, and wherever specified, to particular shipping conditions, product specifications, and customers' packaging requirements. All this is controlled by our experienced team of professionals within the field of exports, ensuring smooth and efficient operations.



What export window do you have during the year?

The season for exporting citrus covers most of the year, as we handle various citrus fruits. First Meyer lemons, then the Lamans and Interdonato varieties. We also provide seasonal items during the citrus season, including strawberries, pomegranates, and kiwi.

December is the peak period of citrus fruit exports, but generally, from then on we keep exporting different products throughout the year. In spring, stone fruits come into season, grapes, figs, apples, cherries, and pears of Anatolia. We also provide a range of vegetables year-round to our customers, including tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, iceberg, and zucchini. Using logistics capabilities, one can penetrate a wide range of markets during the year while ensuring that consistent quality is realized and at competitive prices.



What are the main export markets for Turkish citrus and what share of the market do these have?

Our main markets are Russia, Iraq, and Ukraine, which together account for the biggest share of Turkey's overall export revenues. Citrus export revenues reached $1.1 billion in 2023, and Russia accounted for approximately $428 million.



When it comes to EREN, Northern European countries, including Russia, hold a significant position for us as well. Besides this major market, we regularly supply countries of the Balkans, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Central Asia, the Far East, and Africa.

We have reached different kinds of consumers with competitive quality and pricing by adapting to the needs of each one, day by day. In turn, we also try to develop our influence in those markets where, until now, our presence has been more scarce.



Are you looking to expand to new markets?



Yes, expanding into new markets is always a priority for us. Currently, we export to over 60 countries, and we have strategic plans to increase this number. While we aim to strengthen our presence in European and Middle Eastern markets, we are also exploring opportunities in Asia and the Americas.

By focusing on both existing markets and potential new ones, we seek to provide high-quality products and customer-oriented services. Our expansion strategy involves growing our market reach, enhancing our international presence, and continuously adding value for our customers. Through this approach, we aim to establish a stronger position globally and reach a broader audience.



What origins does Turkey compete with at its destination markets and how do you stand out compared to the competition?

Our big competitors in the citrus market are Southern European countries, namely Spain and Italy; North African countries, mainly Egypt and Morocco; and from the Southern Hemisphere, South Africa, Peru, and Argentina. Of these, Spain and Italy have some logistical advantages because of their membership within the EU. Egypt competes on price due to low costs of production. South Africa, due to its extensive logistics network, has become an effective supplier both for Asian and Southern Hemisphere markets. In particular, it is the opposite-season imports from these regions that drive our pricing strategies.



At EREN, we distinguish ourselves through the strategic location of Turkey, the wide product range, and strong logistic capabilities. We also focus on the quality, not only of our products but also of our customer-oriented services, ensuring we meet client requirements at every stage of the export process. The approach helps us offer competitive pricing and better quality, hence maintaining our market share.

What are the main challenges facing the Turkish citrus industry today?

Turkish citrus production has to face several challenges including increased costs of labor, transport, and packaging, greatly pressuring operations. Growing climate change and fluctuating weather conditions make the production more complex, in particular for lemons and mandarins, since the reduced yields we have to reach make us reconsider prices.

The growing competition is yet another factor that demands the best price-performance balance. Recently, several logistical challenges on the route through the Red Sea have led to irregularities in freight rates. However, we attach much importance to quality control and have a flexible logistics infrastructure that would be able to respond to customers' demands effectively.

Despite these difficulties, we are trying to provide the solution that is needed in the market and being in a competitive position.

Images courtesy of EREN