Peru's mango season 'worst in history' - industry rep

The 2024-25 Peruvian mango season has faced unprecedented challenges, including low prices, water stress, and overlaps in international markets. Iván Vílchez, president of the Peruvian Association of Mango Producers and Exporters (APEM), discussed the main difficulties of this season with FreshFruitPortal.com.

Vílchez emphasized the importance of collaborating with farmer partners to promote strategic planning and implement climate adaptations that ensure the sustainability and competitiveness of Peruvian mangoes in the global market.

Milton Calle Cueva, vice president of Promango, recently stated, “This is the worst mango season in history because prices have never been so low. Typically, the season begins with high prices and then declines, but this year, the entire season has experienced low prices.”

Calle’s comments pertain to the Piura season, which began in October and has a few weeks remaining. However, the question arises: Is this truly the worst season for other mango-growing regions in Peru, such as Casma?

For Vílchez, the challenges of the 2024-25 Peruvian mango season highlight the impacts of climate change and global market dynamics.

“While the water crisis has heavily affected Piura, other mango-producing areas, such as Motupe and Casma, have also experienced the consequences,” Vílchez said. “However, these regions have maintained more stability compared to Piura, thanks to more manageable local conditions regarding water and crop stress. Although they face challenges, diversification in growing calendars and microclimates has helped mitigate some issues related to fruit quality and volume, especially in markets like Brazil. For instance, Motupe has wells with reliable water supply.”

Vílchez noted that the label “the worst mango season in the history of Peru” is subjective. Nevertheless, he acknowledged the significant issues of water stress, fruit quality concerns, and oversupply in key markets.

“Despite this, the Peruvian industry has demonstrated resilience, successfully overcoming similar downturns. This situation should serve as a call to innovate and adapt to climatic and commercial changes while strengthening the production chain,” he said.

La Niña’s Impact

Is the water crisis in Piura a primary factor contributing to this difficult season? “Definitely,” Vílchez confirmed. The water shortage in Piura, coupled with an early harvest season, adversely affected both the volume and quality of mango production.

“Water stress has led to a decrease in fruit firmness, reducing their suitability for export,” Vílchez said. “This issue has been further exacerbated by logistical challenges, such as shortages of containers and cardboard, which have limited exports. However, these difficulties should act as a catalyst for implementing more efficient water management and climate-resilient strategies.”

Did Peru’s harvest advance due to the cold weather associated with 'La Niña,' leading to overlaps with Brazil and Ecuador? “Yes,” Vílchez responded. “The ‘La Niña’ phenomenon, characterized by cold temperatures and unusual weather patterns, prompted the Peruvian harvest to begin in October. This resulted in an overlap with the Brazilian and Ecuadorian harvests, which flooded the market with significant volumes, saturating key export destinations. This early harvest affected prices and diminished Peru's competitiveness in the international market.”

Recommendations for the Sector

Vílchez offered several recommendations for improving both field operations and commercial strategies. “Solutions must combine agricultural and commercial approaches,” he stated.

On the agricultural side, he advocated for establishing a baseline to identify effective climate change adaptation measures and implementing these strategies comprehensively to enhance climate resilience.

He emphasized the importance of prioritizing efficient water management through irrigation, diversifying surface and underground water sources, continually monitoring crop stress, and investing in more resilient plant varieties to ensure fruit quality, even under adverse conditions.

On the commercial side, he recommended exploring new markets and diversifying export destinations to reduce dependency on the United States and Europe. He also encouraged the use of market intelligence to anticipate periods of oversupply and promote agreements to manage harvest schedules that avoid international overlaps.

For Vílchez, while the 2024-25 season posed significant challenges, it underscored the need for immediate adjustments and long-term planning.

“APEM and producers have the opportunity to lead this transformation by promoting research in climate resilience, technological innovation, and commercial diversification. These initiatives could not only lessen the impacts of climate change but also secure a sustainable and promising future for Peruvian mango in a highly competitive global market,” he concluded.