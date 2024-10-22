In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics Interviews’ series, Sarah Ilyas conducts an exclusive interview with José Miguel Arizabalo, CTO of Hortifrut. The series is based on interviews with esteemed professionals from the industry, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

Q: Could you provide a brief overview of Hortifrut’s mission and vision?

Hortifrut was established 40 years ago, with innovation woven into the very fabric of its DNA. For us, innovation is a company-wide commitment. We often say we work with “two hands”: one focused on routine operations and the other dedicated to continuous innovation. This principle is deeply rooted in our approach to data, sustainability, and operational flexibility. In an industry with longstanding traditions, our goal is to introduce advanced technologies that enable us to be both innovative and disruptive, ultimately transforming our processes and the impact we make.

Q: Data appears to be a significant focus for Hortifrut. Could you elaborate on current data initiatives?

We are indeed making substantial investments in data; we are currently in the process of developing a corporate data lake. The purpose of this initiative is to centralize and integrate all essential company data to make it accessible across the whole organization. Our vision is to democratize data and allow all employees to retrieve and apply it effectively. Importantly, our approach to data extends beyond historic analysis. We are using data for predictive forecasting to enhance accuracy in production, operational costs, and market pricing. On top of that Data can be strengthened by applying Artificial Intelligence into our business.

Q: How does Hortifrut incorporate data-driven sustainability into its mission?

Sustainability is a foundational element in our operations and is deeply integrated across every Hortifrut department, from genetics to the final consumer. We currently track critical environmental metrics, such as our carbon and water footprints, our greenhouse gas emissions, or our energy matrix; this allows us to assess and manage our impact more effectively. As we continue to collect and analyze this data, we aim to make more informed, responsible decisions that align with both our corporate values and our clients’ expectations for sustainable practices.

Q: What challenges does Hortifrut face in executing its mission?

One significant challenge is connectivity. Given our global operations, not all our farms have reliable internet access; this can complicate data collection and integration efforts. Another key challenge is the industry’s traditional mindset. Agriculture often relies on experience and practices established over generations, and introducing new technologies requires a shift in perspective. Nonetheless, we are confident that by blending this deep-rooted knowledge with data and technological innovation, we can drive the industry forward with both agility and precision.

Q: What excites you most about the future of Hortifrut and the industry at large?

I am particularly excited about the transformative potential of artificial intelligence within our field. AI holds remarkable promise to reshape agriculture, it can offer unprecedented insights and operational efficiencies. As we integrate more AI-driven approaches, I am optimistic that Hortifrut will remain at the forefront of an evolving and increasingly sophisticated agricultural landscape.