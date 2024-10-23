Argentina: Mendoza starts the 2024 cherry season

Güizzo Frutas Frescas S.A., located in Mendoza, Argentina, began the commercial harvest of fresh cherries this week, marking the beginning of a new season that promises more volume and outstanding quality.

“After a winter with abundant cold hours and a thermal accumulation that began below normal in August but improved with spring-like days in September and October, we are excited to kick off a new season with higher volume and excellent quality,” said Nicolás Güizzo, the company's technical manager, in a statement.

“This year we have introduced a significant new development, since in addition to starting with Zaiger's traditional early varieties such as Royal Lee, on October 21 we began harvesting the first lots of cherries of the Nimba variety, from the new plantations established in the last two years in our estates in Luján de Cuyo and Valle de Uco,” he added.

Güizzo stressed that the distinctive feature of producing cherries in Mendoza is to have a consistent supply of winter cold, with more than 40 cold spells.

“Subsequently, sunny and dry weather towards the end of winter and early spring allows for the accumulation of sufficient degree days for early varieties to start harvest early, generally from weeks 42 and 43. It is important to note that our focus in Mendoza is not to compete on volume, but to capitalize on the strategic opportunity to offer early cherries of exceptional quality,” he explained.

The company, established in Mendoza for more than 40 years, has specialized in the production of early cherries. They are marketed entirely by air to the European Union, Brazil, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and the Far East, in addition to supplying the main retailers and wholesalers in the Argentine domestic market.

The company currently manages 50 hectares of its own production, mainly in the areas of Luján de Cuyo and Valle de Uco, in Mendoza.

The varieties grown include Royal Dawn, Brooks, Nimba, Pacific Red, Santina and Lapins, among others.

*Photographs courtesy of Güizzo Frutas Frescas S.A.