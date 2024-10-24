Consuming flavonoid-rich fruits during middle age may significantly reduce the risk of developing dementia later in life, according to a new study led by researchers from the School of Public Health and Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine.

Published in the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease, the study found that middle-aged adults who consumed higher amounts of these fruits had a 44% lower chance of developing all-cause dementia compared to those with low intake.

In contrast, the researchers did not observe a similar association between flavonoid-rich fruit consumption and dementia risk among older adults.

However, the study did suggest that certain individual fruits, such as apples, pears, oranges, grapefruit, blueberries, peaches, apricots, and plums, may provide some protective benefits against dementia when consumed in both midlife and late life.

These findings align with the potential health benefits of a Mediterranean-style diet, which emphasizes plant-based foods and healthy fats. The results highlight practical dietary adjustments that individuals can make during middle age to potentially delay or prevent the onset of dementia later in life.

Further research is still needed to fully understand the precise impact of flavonoids and other dietary patterns on cognitive health across the lifespan.