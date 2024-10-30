Spain's stone fruit exports surpass the 1 billion dollar mark

Up to July this year, all products in the stone fruit category have seen growth, except for plums.

Nectarine exports up to July 2024 reached 194,253 tons (+17%) and 305.5 million euros (+9%); paraguayan or flat peach exports totaled 124,680 tons (+21%) and 200 million euros (+21%); peach exports amounted to 82,478 tons (+5%) and 127.5 million euros (+5%); apricot exports reached 83,593 tons (+30%) and 153 million euros (+22%); and cherry exports totaled 37,311 tons (+18%) and 132 million euros (+1%).

Plum sales declined by 8% in volume and 3% in value, totaling 33,066 tons and 57 million euros.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, during the summer fruit sector meeting on September 24, stone fruit production this year is now at 1.8 million tons and accounts for 30% of the country's production.

The data highlights the growing importance of these fruits in the Spanish production landscape. Production is spread across several autonomous communities, primarily Catalonia, Murcia, Andalusia, Extremadura, Aragon, and La Rioja.