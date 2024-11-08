Zespri signs agreement to build new kiwifruit cold storage plant in China

Zespri has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand kiwifruit import facilities at Damaiyu Port in Taizhou, China, located about 450 kilometers south of Shanghai.

A group of senior delegates from the Taizhou government and business community, along with representatives from Sinotrans PFS Cold Chain Logistics Co. Ltd. (PFS)—Zespri's customs broker, port operation, and transport provider in mainland China—recently visited Tauranga to discuss the long-term strategic partnership between Zespri and Taizhou. The MoU was signed during the visit.

Chairman Nathan Flowerday participated in the visit, along with Zespri representatives from New Zealand and China. The delegation also toured the Port of Tauranga and the Kiwifruit Breeding Center.

Rahul Bagde, head of supply chain in Greater China, said an important part of the agreement includes the construction of a new cold storage facility at Damaiyu Port.

“Taizhou played a crucial role for us during the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai in 2022, when we were unable to unload there, and all 15 charters that season unloaded in Taizhou. Since then, we have unloaded four charters in the 2023 season and five this year. There is also scope for further increase in the annual number of charters at this port,” Bagde said.

“A new cold store, estimated to cost about $35 million, will improve quality inspection and storage and include a pre-cooling chamber. It will also allow us to directly serve customers in Zhejiang province, with a population of 65 million, and Fujian province, with a population of 42 million, without needing to truck the fruit to Shanghai and then back south to these provinces.”

Zespri will play a key role in designing the new cold storage facility.