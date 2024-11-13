Chilean murcotts will be available through Thanksgiving

November 13 , 2024
Leading importers of citrus, avocados, grapes, and persimmons, LGS Specialty Sales, announced in a press release that, thanks to an extended season of Chilean murcotts, the supply will be available through Thanksgiving celebrations. 

The press release says the timeframe allows for a "seamless transition into the Moroccan clementine season and offers retailers and consumers longer availability of great tasting fruit with a strong flavor profile."

“Our Chilean murcotts are dark in color, easy peel, and averaging between 12 and 14 brix with a balanced flavor consumers crave,” said Luke Sears, president and founder of LGS Specialty Sales. “We currently have some of the best-tasting fruit on the market and are thankful that we can offer our customers high-quality products through Thanksgiving.”

Due to the extended Chilean murcotts season, LGS reports Moroccan clementines that will arrive in late November and early December.

The company expects that thanks to minimal rain in Morocco last year, paired with extended tree development time will result in an exceptional crop of clementines this winter.

“We want retailers and the industry to get comfortable with the fact that the citrus import season does not necessarily end in October!” added Sears.

