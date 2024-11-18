Calypso mangos introduced to the U.S. market

Perfection Fresh, Australia's leading fresh produce company, is set to expand the global reach of Calypso mangos in the U.S. market in collaboration with Campos Borquez, a fourth-generation grower based in Sonora, Mexico. This initiative follows a successful growing and retail trial at Whole Foods Market in Los Angeles, where the product sold out rapidly, underscoring its strong market potential and consumer appeal.

This initial trial marks the start of a comprehensive international strategy to establish Calypso mangos as a superior global brand in the mango segment. After four years of rigorous trials, propagation is underway for the first commercial plantation, set for early 2025. This expansion addresses the increasing demand for high-quality mangos in the North American market.

“Our research shows significant potential for growth in mango consumption in North America, which we believe can capitalize on with a premium and unique mango like Calypso, which consumers love,” said Michael Simonetta, CEO of Perfection Fresh.

As a benchmark, mango consumption per capita in Australia is more than 1.5 times greater than in the U.S. Compounding this opportunity gap, mangos are typically only available during the spring and summer months in the U.S., unlike Australia, where they are available year-round.

Calypso mangos: A game-changer for retailers

With around 40% market share in Australia, Calypso mangos are distinguished by their attractive pink blush, superior fruit-to-seed ratio, and sweet tropical flavor. With more mango and less seed, Calypso provides a compelling value proposition for shoppers. The variety’s other unique attributes, including firm flesh with fewer stringy bits and extended shelf life, make it an attractive offering for retailers looking to enhance their premium produce range.

The initial trial sellout at Whole Foods Market demonstrates strong consumer demand, providing a clear signal for retailers to recognize the Calypso mango’s potential.

Jared Bayse, the retailer’s category manager, commented, “The variety is eye-catching and eats very well. It also surprised us how well it holds its firm consistency and overall quality over time – a great attribute to ensure positive consumer experience at home and motivate them to come back for more.”

While the Mexican season has now finished, Calypso mangos will return to Whole Foods Market shelves between July and September 2025.

Opportunities for growth

Calypso mangos are currently grown in Obregon, Sonora, where the Borquez family has farmed for four generations. The orchard is only 340 miles (550 kilometers) from the U.S. border and located in a fruit fly-free zone. This eliminates the need for hot water treatment for export, helping to preserve the flavor, freshness, and overall superior quality of the product. Additionally, the supply timing is favorable, representing the final part of the Mexican season in August-September when the category is traditionally undersupplied.

“Calypso mangos are poised to become a staple in the premium North American market,” stated Pablo Borquez, founder of Campos Borquez. “We look forward to working with retailers to build a quality and resilient supply chain that meets the growing demand for premium mangos.”

For prospective international growers, the successful trial crop cultivated by Campos Borquez signals a robust opportunity for the Calypso variety in other geographies. Its excellent post-harvest quality and superior product delivery position it well to serve the premium mango segment in key markets.