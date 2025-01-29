The expansion of blueberry production in Colombia is here

Blueberry production in Colombia began with 5,000-hectare projects in 2024 and currently has 760 hectares planted. Miller Preciado, the general manager of Agroventure Capital, told Freshfruitportal.com that “Colombia starts 2025 with the good news of projected growth in blueberry cultivation.”

He added that there is interest in expanding the crop to other regions of Colombia, particularly Antioquia, Risaralda, and the northern part of Valle del Cauca. “There is also interest in implementing the crop in the south of the country, in the Nariño area, in the Andean zone, all under high-altitude tropical agriculture, with plantations above 2,000 meters above sea level,” he added.

Preciado said the first trials were conducted in the Antioquia department in 2024 “with optimum quality and good caliber production output.”

He noted that blueberries “began to attract other groups, and there are conversations about blueberry projects among banana groups, which are the largest exporters of fruit in the country and are looking at blueberry crop projects."

Agronomic evaluations are being conducted with genetic material tests, which have led to the opening of new cultivation areas, “and it begins, as I have called it, 'a great blue revolution’ in Colombia, grown in high-altitude tropical conditions.”

“I believe a moment of change is coming in the Colombian blueberry industry, which began with small farmers. After that, the floriculture sector made blueberries popular, thanks to robust and structured projects with significant investments, along with the adoption of technology.”

Colombia

Growing blueberries in Colombia presents a unique set of challenges, distinct from those in Chile or Peru, due to its tropical climate.

However, Preciado says that the fact that banana and even avocado growers are considering entering blueberry production “definitely sends an interesting message that there's going to be a different dynamic.”

The evolution of the crop is evident in the fact that some investors "are no longer thinking about 2 to 3 hectares, which was the norm, but projects of 50 to 200 hectares in the medium term,” he said.

According to Preciado, the increase in planted hectares is mainly due to the knowledge acquired in recent years, during which blueberry production did not experience rapid expansion. “That allowed us to learn the business model very well and to understand what kind of added value we could bring to the market through a differentiated organoleptic offer,” he said.

Given this experience, the general manager of Agroventure Capital pointed out that they currently have a 26-hectare project but will soon expand to 100 hectares. “Later, with growth models and financial support, we hope to reach about 200 hectares in the next three years.”

They project that 2026 will be a year of industrial consolidation. “We talk about a growth of 3,000 to 5,000 hectares. The most optimistic, like me, think that we will exceed 5,000 hectares if we can consolidate the projects very well. So we have the opportunity to grow.”

Asked about variety expansion, Preciado said premium genetics are coming to Colombia, with agronomic evaluations being conducted in different regions due to the country’s diverse climates and conditions.

“We have just closed the acquisition of the license for Planasa varieties in Colombia, which should boost growth.”

Challenges

The industry's leap forward is imminent, but it is essential to acknowledge the challenges associated with increased production. Preciado emphasized that the sector must continue working on opening new markets and consolidating the industry to create alternatives.

He also stressed that the sector must be very careful about which technological packages are implemented and where, given the differences in thermal floors across the country.

Another challenge relates to the capital deficit for investment in projects of this scale, “so there is an opportunity for investment funds,” said Preciado.

He concluded that the entry of banana, palm, and avocado producers into the blueberry sector “opens a glimmer of hope because there is already more money in circulation from large groups, which could drive growth. But I feel it will still be insufficient if we want to become a relevant player in the industry.”