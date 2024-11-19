Zespri sales in the Northern Hemisphere could exceed 93,000 tons

Zespri's Northern Hemisphere sales are now underway as part of its counter-season program, with which the company said it expects to sell more than 26 million trays or more over 93,000 tons of kiwifruit from its orchards in France, Italy, Greece, Korea and Japan.

Zespri's managing director of Northern Hemisphere Supply, Nick Kirton, noted that after finalizing New Zealand's SunGold sales, the company's global business (Zespri Global Supply or ZGS) started in Europe.

“Our Japan and Korea markets will also start with our global SunGold business in the coming weeks, followed by the U.S. and China in December.”

“As for Zespri Green, we expect to sell more than seven million trays from Italy and Greece this season, and sales will start as soon as New Zealand sales finish in the next few weeks,” he added.

Kirton noted that ZGS plays a critical role “in our efforts to provide customers and consumers with premium quality Zespri kiwifruit year-round, helping to maintain shelf space until the New Zealand season begins again, and supporting returns for our New Zealand and overseas growers.”

The Zespri Global Supply program was established 25 years ago and involves working with 1,500 growers overseas.

In response to increasing demand and global competition, Zespri is asking New Zealand kiwifruit growers to support expanding the global supply business through a ballot that began Nov. 11 and runs through Dec. 5.

“Growers are asked to support the allocation of up to 420 additional hectares of SunGold kiwifruit per year for six years in Italy, France, Japan, South Korea, and Greece, subject to annual review by the Zespri Board of Directors to confirm that forecast demand continues to outstrip supply,” Zespri explained.