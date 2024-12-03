Promising pome season in South Africa thanks to new blush pear varieties

South Africa's deciduous fruit distributor, Tru-Cape announced they expect a good season for their category, mainly due to new blush pear varieties coming into play.

“We are looking forward to a solid harvest with good volumes, which is encouraging. This year marks the first time some of our new blush pear selections are bearing fruit, and we’re anticipating our first commercial yield of Cape Blush. Additionally, we’re preparing for the largest Cheeky crop we’ve ever had,” said Calla du Toit, head of procurement at Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing.

“We expect a fruitful blushed pear season with enhanced color across the board,” du Toit added.

Blush pears are generating strong demand in the Far East and the Middle East, according to Roelf Pienaar, managing director of Tru-Cape.

“The interest in blushed pear varieties is on the rise, and we have numerous global opportunities to market these pears.”

Several of the new blushed pear varieties have emerged from the red gene pool developed by Agricultural Research Council breeder Taaibos Human. Cape Blush, which is the trademark for Rosy-Lwazi, is one of these varieties. After being identified as a promising variety sixteen years ago, the first Cape Blush pears were harvested in 2021 on Eselfontein, a Tru-Cape farm near Ceres. The 2024-25 season will mark the first commercial volumes of Cape Blush in South Africa.

“The crop has set nicely, and the color looks promising,” Calla expressed.

Jeanne Fourie, a new variety specialist at Tru-Cape, said Cape Blush is harvested just before or shortly after New Year, making it one of the earliest pear varieties in South Africa.

“We’re opening our season with this coveted variety, known for its lovely red blush, so we have high hopes for its market performance, particularly in the East,” said Fourie.

Additionally, several young Rosemarie Select pear orchards are coming into production. Rosemarie Select, an enhancement of the original Rosemarie, is another South African pear variety developed through the crossing of Forelle and Bon Rouge.

“Growers are familiar with Rosemarie, but the introduction of Rosemarie Select, with its improved color, presents them with an opportunity to boost their pack-outs,” she added, saying that these South African varieties are particularly well-suited to local conditions.

“Local selections adapt better to our climate, develop color more effectively, and need fewer chilling hours than some of the imported varieties,” Fourie said.

Pienaar noted that the pear harvest in Europe is slightly below average, creating favorable prospects for South African growers in the upcoming season.

“We have some concerns regarding the United Kingdom, where a normal-sized crop is expected. There is a significant movement to support local producers, which could pose challenges for us," he said.

Ideal winter conditions

Although it’s still early to assess the forthcoming apple harvest, the Western Cape experienced a late yet severe winter, which typically signals a promising season ahead.

“The colder the winter, the better the production,” Calla said.

“At the start of the season, we were concerned about accumulating enough chill units, but we caught up by the end of winter. We also received excellent rainfall in the Ceres, EGVV area (Elgin, Grabouw, Vyeboom, and Villiersdorp), as well as in the Langkloof, and I am pleased to report that all dams are full," Calla said adding that trees are thriving and flowering occurred under favorable conditions, and fruit development looks promising. "However, we anticipate that the season will be slightly delayed, which will shorten our marketing window."

Attention to environmental issues

For the first time, all of Tru-Cape’s growers are expected to complete the LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) Sustainable Farming Review as an addition to their GlobalGAP certification.

“We have intensified our focus on environmental matters. While we previously concentrated on water usage and quality, we have now expanded our efforts to include the preservation of natural flora and fauna, enhancement of biodiversity, eco-friendly practices, and integrated approaches,” says Calla. Some of the initiatives involve establishing private nature reserves where various plant and animal species can flourish, as well as efforts to reintroduce wildlife that has disappeared from certain regions.

Pienaar points out that Tru-Cape has a plan to reduce its emissions by 50% by 2030, primarily by increasing its use of solar energy and effectively managing fugitive emissions.

“It’s becoming more crucial to operate in an environmentally responsible manner, and we are prepared to meet this challenge, not just due to market pressures, but because we genuinely believe it’s the right course of action.”

Logistics a double-edged sword

Pienaar expresses optimism that the port of Cape Town will improve its performance, though he conceded that the logistics landscape may remain challenging this year.

“Given the geopolitical situation, our competitors are also facing difficulties in reaching their markets, which could work to our advantage,”

Another concern is the closure of the Taiwan market following the discovery of a codling moth in a shipment.

“This is a significant problem that needs resolution, as Taiwan is a key market for Fuji apples.”

On a positive note, Pienaar sees opportunities within the value chain and Tru-Cape’s successful cross-border operations.

“We’re thrilled about our state-of-the-art cold storage facility in Kenya and the capabilities of our City Deep facility to cater to cross-border clients out of Johannesburg. While Africa may be lagging in pricing, it remains a vital market right at our doorstep.”

Although the outlook for the coming season is promising, the next few weeks are crucial.

“It is a delicate period in the orchards, and anything can happen. Nevertheless, we choose to stay hopeful and anticipate another outstanding apple and pear season.”