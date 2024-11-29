Strong start to Australian cherry season

Australian cherry exports have reached 505 tons as of November 24, and this volume is expected to continue increasing, potentially reaching 5,000 tons when Victoria enters full production.

According to Cherry Growers Australia's monthly newsletter, the island state of Tasmania is also poised to begin exporting cherries in the coming weeks.

The report further detailed that this season's Australian cherries for export are larger, firmer, and sweeter. This is not only due to favorable growing conditions, but also thanks to continuous improvements by local producers working to position Australian cherries in export markets.

The primary export destinations for Australian cherries are Hong Kong and China, followed closely by Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore. Cherry Growers Australia noted that each of these markets is ahead of last season's volumes.

All Australian cherries destined for Vietnam undergo irradiation processing in Melbourne or Brisbane, resulting in superior fruit quality compared to cherries that must be fumigated for export to China and South Korea, the association said.

Given the competition from Chilean cherries, Cherry Growers Australia emphasized that maintaining the premium quality of Australian cherries is essential to offering customers the best-tasting product on the market. Last season, Australia exported 4,030 tons of cherries, with a target of 5,000 tons for the current season.

To promote the new cherry season, the Australian industry was present at two key events in China: Food and Hospitality China (FHC) in Shanghai, and the launch of the Australian cherry season at the Jiangnan Fruit & Vegetable Wholesale Market in Guangzhou on November 18. Further promotional events are planned throughout the season in Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.