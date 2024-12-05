Chile's blueberry season is progressing with higher quality fruit

With a slight delay compared to last season and behind in schedule in comparison to initial estimates, the blueberry season in Chile is progressing.

“By week 47, the accumulated volume shows a 28% decrease compared to the same period last year and 14% less than the accumulated estimate to date. However, in the coming weeks, the harvests from the main growing regions will gain momentum, which should align the actual volumes with the forecast,” explained Andrés Armstrong, executive director of the Blueberry Committee of Chilean Fruits.

He added that although the weather has contributed to slower maturation of the fruit, it has also benefited the quality of the blueberries.

"This season’s start marks a record in the quality that the Blueberry Committee verifies weekly.

"The increase in new varieties has led to a very positive season start for national producers and exporters. This season, as of week 47, 63% of the exported kilos are new varieties, reflecting an increase compared to the previous season, when new variety exports accounted for 50%.”

Finally, the Director added that members of the Blueberry Committee of Chilean Fruits continue to work towards maintaining a competitive offer with fruit quality that highlights the distinct flavor profile of Chilean blueberries, while also incorporating new varieties into the season.

“The Committee members are proud of their commitment to quality, varietal renewal, and the development of our industry,” Armstrong said.