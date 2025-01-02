Hortifrut, a leading organization in the global production and marketing of berries, has achieved a significant logistical milestone with the arrival of its first shipment of blueberries to China via Peru's newly inaugurated Port of Chancay on Dec. 18.

The company says this accomplishment highlights the positive impact of the Port of Chancay on Peru's foreign trade and the development of Peruvian agribusiness.

With a transit time of just 23 days, the shipment represented a reduction of 10 days compared to the traditional 33 days required for this route. Hortifrut says this progress underscores its commitment to operational innovation and logistics optimization, solidifying its position as one of the early investors in this new strategic infrastructure for Peruvian exports, the firm said in a release.

In this inaugural shipment, Hortifrut dispatched a total of 32 containers aboard the Xin Shanghái 150W, with 17 containers destined for the Port of Shanghai and 15 for Hong Kong. The blueberries, sourced from the district of Chao in the province of Viru, La Libertad, arrived at the Port of Chancay on Nov. 16. Two-thirds of the shipment consisted of Tasty varieties.

“We are very pleased to have completed our first shipment of blueberries through the Port of Chancay to the Asian market. This significant logistic infrastructure not only optimizes our export times but also offers tremendous opportunities for enhancing the dynamism of the Peruvian agricultural sector,” stated Fernando Méndez, General Manager of Hortifrut Peru.

“The quality of our fruit is one of our top priorities. Thanks to this innovative port, we are better able to ensure that our products arrive in optimal condition at the tables of our customers worldwide,” added Bobby Yavari, CEO of Hortifrut APAC.

According to data from industry body Proarándanos, approximately 15% of Peruvian berry shipments are currently destined for China. A substantial increase in the sector's exports is projected for 2025, driven by modern infrastructure such as the Port of Chancay and the increasing dynamism of foreign trade.