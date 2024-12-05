Polish Parliament member and President of the Polish Fruit Growers Association, Miroslaw Maliszewski, reported Egypt's growing demand for European apples.

During the 2022/23 marketing year, Egypt imported 158,754 tons of apples from Europe, valued at $76.74 million, Poland accounted for 37.7% of the value, exporting 76,907 tons worth or $34.031 million to the country.

Other major Egypt apple trading partners are Italy, with $29.28 million; Greece, with $12.02 million, Hungary $576,330, and Austria, with approximately $467,390.

The Association's President spoke about the numbers at a “Time for European Apples” campaign conference, where he also highlighted the importance and stability of European apple exports and the rising demand for the region's apples, he also highlighted Egypt as one of the primary importers of EU fruit.

In 2023, Poland exported around 740,000 apple tons, ranking third globally in apple production. The largest importer of Polish apples was Germany, followed by Romania and Egypt.

Industry leader Mirosław Maliszewski also highlighted the adaptability of European fruit growers in meeting evolving global demands at the conference, and emphasized the sector’s focus on sustainability and innovation, ensuring that European apples continue to set the standard for quality in international markets.