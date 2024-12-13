Ocean Mist wins Joe Nucci Innovation Award for new Roastables Ready-to-Roast kits

Ocean Mist Farms, a leading North American grower and shipper of fresh artichokes, is proud to announce that it has won the eighth annual Joe Nucci Award at the New York Produce Show and Conference this week. “It’s a very special honor for us to win this award, which is voted on by our industry peers, making it all the more poignant,” said Chris Drew, president and CEO of Ocean Mist Farms.

This prestigious award, which celebrates the “best product innovation in service of expanding fresh fruit and vegetable consumption,” was announced on Wednesday and presented to Mark Munger, senior director of marketing of Ocean Mist Farms by Ken Whitacre, publisher of Produce Business and co-organizer of the New York Produce Show along with the Eastern Produce Council.

Among 10 innovations – from microwaveable potatoes to sustainable packaging – Ocean Mist Farms’ new Roastables line took top honors. These convenient, ready-to-roast kits feature premium, halved Brussels sprouts sourced directly from the company’s fields. With a promise of convenience and flavor – without foregoing nutrition – these products have been very well received by customers and consumers alike. The initial offerings include three popular flavor profiles – Sweet Sesame, Lemon Caesar, and Sun-Dried Tomato – all of which were sampled at the show.

“Accepting this award on behalf of Ocean Mist Farms is very special to me, both personally and professionally,” said Munger. “Joe Nucci was a friend and someone I greatly admired, and receiving an award bearing his name is deeply meaningful.”

With the initial launch proving successful, and knowing this new innovative line is on-trend and in keeping with meeting consumer demand for nutritious and delicious meal options, Phase II and III of this exciting line are already underway. Launch dates for the next Roastables, which will feature other fresh vegetable products grown exclusively by Ocean Mist Farms, are slated for spring and fall of 2025 respectively. These planned extensions reflect the brand’s ongoing commitment to providing quick, easy, and nutritious meal solutions that align with evolving consumer trends.

“We’ve made a significant investment in product innovation during our milestone centennial anniversary this year,” said Chris Drew. Concluding, “Receiving this kind of recognition reinforces that we’re on the right track as we continue innovating into the future with time-starved consumers in mind.”