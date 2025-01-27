Pacific Trellis Fruit welcomes Shelby Obert as Marketing Manager

Pacific Trellis Fruit, a leading importer, grower, and marketer of premium fresh fruit, has announced the addition of Shelby Obert as its new Marketing Manager. The company said in a release that Shelby brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having spent the past five years in the fresh produce industry.

Most recently, she served as Senior Marketing Manager at a prominent fresh produce consulting agency, where she led impactful brand campaigns and managed direct customer and consumer strategies for clients throughout the produce value chain.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shelby to the Pacific Trellis Fruit team,” said Howard Nager, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Pacific Trellis Fruit. “Her proven track record in the fresh produce industry, her strategic marketing vision, and her passion for the sector make her an invaluable asset as we continue to grow and strengthen our Dulcinea® brand.”

In her new role, Shelby will develop and execute marketing initiatives to enhance Dulcinea’s brand presence and support our growers, customers, and consumer initiatives. Her extensive experience in the fresh produce industry equips her to drive innovation and elevate the company’s marketing efforts to new heights.

“I am excited to join the Pacific Trellis Fruit team and contribute to its legacy of delivering high-quality fruit and memorable experiences to consumers,” said Obert. “I look forward to collaborating with the team to create impactful marketing strategies that resonate and highlight the exceptional value of our products.”