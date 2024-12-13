The (yet) unharnessed potential of the Chilean almond industry

The Chilean almond industry has experienced significant changes, not only in adopting new technology but also in the geographic distribution of cultivation. Previously, around 60% of almond-producing areas were located in the Coquimbo region. Now, however, cultivation is primarily concentrated in the Metropolitan, Valparaíso, and O'Higgins regions, which together account for 90% of the total.

Historically, almond cultivation was limited to marginal soils, often producing bitter almonds that were not irrigated. This approach was a serious mistake, as almond trees can be economically profitable when properly irrigated, explained Jorge Ovalle, an advisor at Afrusec, in an interview with FreshFruitPortal.com.

Ovalle emphasized that the situation has improved significantly with the adoption of new technology, even though it has led to a reduction in productive acreage.

"We went from 27,182 acres to 19,768, of which about 12,355 are professionally managed," he said.

According to Ovalle, these technological advancements include the use of next-generation rootstocks that are globally recognized for their efficiency. Additionally, climate change has enabled almond production to expand into new geographical areas, such as the coastal drylands of the O'Higgins and Maule regions, where new varieties are being introduced.

In terms of yields, the Chilean almond industry has seen a remarkable increase, from an average of 1,763 lbs. of seeds per 2.4 acres to today’s average of 3,300–3,300 lbs. However, Ovalle noted that Chile still lags behind major almond-producing countries such as Spain, Australia, and California.

To improve profitability, Ovalle stressed the importance of increasing production levels rather than relying on fluctuating prices. He recommended measures such as using higher-quality bees, closely monitoring the flowering period, and adequately preparing for the flowering season.

While Chile remains a relatively small player in the global almond market, Ovalle believes the country has the potential to multiply its production tenfold.

On market opportunities, Ovalle pointed to significant potential for Chilean almonds in China, where local production is of low quality. China currently imports 60% of its almonds from the United States and Australia. He also identified Argentina and Brazil as promising markets for Chilean almonds.

To further strengthen the industry, Ovalle highlighted the importance of improved financing and the continued efforts of the Chilean Almond Producers Association to enhance the export treaty with China.

In the domestic market, Ovalle noted that Chile is currently importing almonds, as local supply is insufficient to meet the demand for high-quality almonds. However, he observed a positive trend, with per capita consumption increasing as consumers show a growing preference for healthy food options.

