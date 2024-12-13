UF/IFAS secures $5M USDA-NIFA grant to combat laurel wilt

Scientists at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) have been awarded a $5 million grant from USDA-NIFA to combat the lethal laurel wilt disease and the ambrosia beetles that transmit it.

The research aims to improve control practices and explore new avocado varieties that are more resistant to cold and disease, thereby promoting the expansion of the crop in the state.

Laurel wilt has devastated the avocado industry in South Florida, reducing production by half and also affecting native trees. Since its detection in 2012, it has been spread by several species of ambrosia beetles. The project will involve a team of 12 scientists working for five years on innovative pest management and control strategies to ensure the sustainability of this industry.

In addition, a free webinar will be held on December 19 to inform growers and stakeholders about the grant and its impact on the crop. Scientists continue to develop mitigation strategies, such as pruning and fungicide use, to help growers address this threat.

The goal is to better understand the spread of the disease and identify cost-effective solutions that will not only benefit Florida but also secure avocado production nationwide, especially in California, which accounts for 90% of U.S. avocado production. This effort is key to preserving agriculture in the state and associated livelihoods.