The Chilean Table Grape Committee has released its second export estimate for the 2024-25 season, maintaining the total export volume projection at 66 million boxes, with the share of new varieties rising from 62% last season to 67% this season—2% higher than the initial estimate.

The Committee forecasts a 2.2% growth in fresh grape shipments compared to the previous season, totaling over 65.9 million boxes (8.2 kg each). This figure represents a slight adjustment (-0.1%) from the first estimate issued in October.

"We believe this new estimate accurately reflects the strategy and efforts of the Committee and its partners in terms of varietal renewal. The industry is focusing on new varieties that better meet consumer preferences in international markets, particularly the U.S., the leading destination for these fruits. As a result, the share of new varieties in the total table grape exports for this season will rise to 67%, surpassing our initial estimate of 65% and last season’s 62%," said Ignacio Caballero, Executive Director of the Committee.

Caballero further noted that exports of new table grape varieties are expected to exceed 43.9 million boxes, reflecting a 10% increase compared to the previous season. Meanwhile, exports of traditional varieties, including Red Globe, are projected to reach more than 21.9 million boxes, representing a 10% decline.

Table grape exports this season will be led by new white and red varieties, with 21.1 million boxes of white grapes and 18.6 million boxes of red grapes, marking the first time that white varieties will surpass red ones in total volume. Exports of new black varieties are expected to reach 4.1 million boxes.

The three fastest-growing new red varieties are Candy Hearts, Jack Salute, and Allison. Key white varieties include Sweet Globe, Autumn Crisp, and Arra 15, while the leading black varieties by volume are Sable Seedless, Sweet Favors, and Sweet Sapphire.

At the regional level, the projections show increased shipments from the Atacama (+3%), Coquimbo (+1%), Metropolitan (+6%), and Maule (+72%) regions, while a decrease is expected in Valparaíso (-7%) and O'Higgins (-1%).

In terms of destinations, there is a slight increase (+1%) in the volume of Chilean fresh grapes expected to be shipped to the North American market. Exports to Latin America are also expected to grow (+19%), but shipments to Asia (-11%) and Europe (-19%) are projected to decline.

Currently, the Executive Director of the Grape Committee added, the organization is fine-tuning its promotional activities, which include initiatives in the United States to boost consumption and support the first shipments under the Systems Approach. In Mexico, the sector is conducting a pilot program for shipments using this approach.