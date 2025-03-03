Great quality Chilean table grapes have growers and exporters happy

March 03 , 2025

Optimal spring weather in Chile during grapevine flowering has led to high-quality fruit, according to Rafael Rodríguez, president of Uvanova.

“The fruit is very healthy, of good quality, and sizes. So we are happy,” Rodríguez told Freshfruitportal.com.

Table grape markets

Rodríguez said the leading destination for Chilean table grapes continues to be the United States, which has also been receiving significant volumes from Peru. Shipments exceeded the market's absorption capacity in January and early February, “so the United States has a lot of fruit,” he said.

Rodriguez said that Peru's Ica region was already finishing. "There is practically very little left to send to the United States,” he said. He added that there was significant rain last week, which is wrapping up the campaign, but volume is still in the market. It may be in cold storage plants or still in transit.

He explained that Chilean exporters have taken a responsible approach by diversifying shipments to other markets.

“We are in no hurry, so our strong volume can be shipped in March and April without any problem, without exceeding 3.5 million boxes per week in the United States," he said.

Regarding South Africa, Rodríguez said its campaign will finish earlier due to logistical issues, including shipment delays. He believes Chile will have a strong market in Europe in April.

India, meanwhile, is currently sending less volume to Europe due to higher shipping costs and transit delays, as well as a growing domestic market.

As for the Far East, Rodríguez noted that it is receiving minimal volume, with only select varieties being shipped. “China is not what it was four or five years ago; it’s a smaller market now. South Korea is doing very well; it’s a market that works, and we have our programs set up there.”

He added that Japan remains a market for specific programs.

“Overall, it’s not a bad season. We are currently dealing with oversupply in the United States, but large sizes and healthy fruit always hold up well, so we are optimistic.”

System Approach

Regarding the performance of the System Approach for the U.S. market, Rodríguez called it a major improvement and a positive experience.

He expects volume under this system to increase next year. “We have solved many logistical details, including space, inspections, and lot management. This has higher costs for this very reason, so we have to be more efficient.”

He added, “It’s been a great season of progress with the System Approach, and the fruit has reached the market in very good condition. We are optimistic about expanding further, and it is also working well for Mexico.”

The first edition of GrapeTech will be held on June 18 at the Casino Monticello Event Center. The event, organized by UvaNova and Yentzen Group, will be the most important technical event on table grapes in Chile and will bring together world experts to provide technical aspects that allow the growth of the industry, such as post-harvest issues, crop management, analysis of new varieties and nutrition, among others—more information at events@yentzengroup.com or visit www.grapetechconvention.com.