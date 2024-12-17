Termotécnica provides packaging expertise to ensure Brazilian grapes reach Chinese market

Termotécnica, the largest manufacturer of storage solutions in EPS (styrofoam) in Latin America, and ABRAFRUTAS, the Brazilian Association of Exporters of Fruit and Derivatives, have partnered to overcome logistical barriers and ensure Brazilian grapes reach the Chinese market.

The opening of the Chinese market has raised prospects for Brazilian grape exports to be packaged in DaColheita/FarmFresh packaging, which adds “great value throughout the chain in long-distance transit time,” according to Termotécnica’s Managing Director, Nivaldo Fernandes de Oliveira.

“EPS is composed of 98% air, which provides a significant weight reduction and consequently in CO2 emissions during transportation,” Oliveira added.

Termotécnica has already been working in partnership with Abrafrutas and producers—mainly from the São Francisco Valley—for over a decade in fruit exports and sees great potential with the opening of China’s market to Brazilian grapes.

In just six years, close to two million conservers have been used to export over 7,000 tons of premium Brazilian fruits, including grapes, lemons and limes, mangoes, pitayas, figs, papayas, guavas, passion fruits, and lychees. These exports have reached countries across Europe—such as France, Spain, Portugal, England, and Austria—as well as the Middle East, Russia, China, and Canada.

A case study involving grape exports to Asia using EPS/Styrofoam conservers was conducted in partnership with the APPC Agro-industrial Cooperative, which represents a group of rural producers from Pilar do Sul (SP).

Composed primarily of Japanese immigrant descendants, APPC focuses on producing high-quality, differentiated fruits, including grapes, atemoyas, tangors (a type of tangerine), plums, medlars, peaches, and lychees. APPC’s flagship grape is the Pilar Moscato, a gourmet grape that is the cooperative’s trademark. The cooperative exported this grape to Hong Kong, where the premium-quality fruits were transported in DaColheita/FarmFresh conservers.

Since it began working with fruit exporters, Termotécnica has been part of the Global Packaging Alliance, a global packaging recycling partnership, and is one of the partner suppliers of Fermac Cargo. Fermac Cargo is part of the SAF Corporate Program—Sustainable Aviation Fuel—of Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, a milestone symbolizing the pursuit of more sustainable aviation.

Through SAF, there has been a CO2 reduction of approximately 102,070 kg on the three main routes used to export Brazilian fruit to Europe through the partnership between Fermac and Air France KLM Martinair Cargo.