December 19 , 2024
Japan resumes strawberry exports to the Philippines

Japan's agriculture ministry has agreed with the Philippines quarantine authorities to lift the export ban on strawberries.

The embargo was initially imposed due to pest contamination from the fruit, but the Ambassador to Manila, Endo Kazuya, announced in a social media post that exports resumed on Sunday, December 15. Thanks to the agreement between MAFF and Philippine authorities, these berry-delicious exports are good to go! Who's excited for this fruity milestone?" Endo added.

The country's agriculture ministry announced in a press release that the department held "repeated technical discussions" with the Philippines to establish the quarantine requirements in response to producers' requests.

Strawberry exports must now meet several quarantine requirements, including pest monitoring for Drosophila suzukii fruit flies, registration of all production facilities, and pre-export testing for pesticide residues and contaminants. 

Japan and the Philippines have been expanding their trade relationship. In November, the Philippines became the first Asian country to export Hass avocados to Japan. 

