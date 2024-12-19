A group of growers and professionals from the North American Blueberry Council (NABC) recently visited the Chilean blueberry industry to learn about its current state.

They visited blueberry orchards, packings, and nurseries in Biobío, Ñuble, and Los Ríos during the meeting.

The executive director of the Blueberry Committee of Frutas de Chile, Andrés Armstrong, valued the visit, indicating that these are very valuable instances. “Having the opportunity to exchange experiences on issues of common interest, especially thinking that U.S. producers face similar challenges to Chileans regarding the need to seek new varieties.”

He added that the visit was productive for both local producers and visitors “since the exchange of experiences will allow mutual benefits while laying the groundwork for a more permanent collaboration in the future.”

The NABC entourage included Pat and Kevin Goin (Indiana growers), Kasey Cronquist (NABC President), Tom Avinelis (California grower), Amanda Griffin (NABC Vice President of Engagement and Education); Lyssa Houtby (NABC Director of Government Affairs); Christy Butler (Michigan Blueberry Growers-MBG Director of Operations); Robert Kreofsky (Scenic Fruit Company Director of Sales Operations); Zachary Semerikov (Scenic Fruit Company Director of Safety and Quality); and Bryan Sakuma (Washington State grower).

The technical manager of the Blueberry Committee, Julia Pinto, explained that the North American representatives wanted to know the areas where varietal replacement was being carried out, “and for us, it was also a very good opportunity to show them the work that our producers are doing in the field, also taking advantage of the opportunity to visit packings. It was a very profitable visit where we highlighted our work in genetics, packing (processing) and with producers”.

It is important to note that the NABC seeks to provide information, defend, and bring together producers, fruit brokers, processors, food manufacturers, and others related to the U.S. blueberry industry. The organization aims to address current opportunities and challenges and make strategic decisions in the medium and long term.