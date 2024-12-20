Australian cherry exports down as sector focuses on quality

As of December 15, Australian cherry exports had reached 1,186 tons, a decline of 15% compared to the same week last year, according to Cherry Growers Australia's recent newsletter.

The season ran strongly until December 1. However, several days of rain in the New South Wales and Victorian growing areas hindered mid-December trade.

With the return of drier weather and the upcoming demand for the Lunar New Year, export volumes are expected to increase again. The target of 5,500 tons for the season remains achievable, Cherry Growers Australia stated.

Currently, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore are the leading destinations for these exports, followed by China.

Export-quality cherries that are large, firm, and exceptionally sweet are consistently in high demand in Asian markets. Australian exporters are dedicated to meeting the quality standards necessary to position Australian cherries as the best in the export market, even in the face of significant competition from other suppliers.

Chile, Australia’s largest competitor, has already exported 242,000 tons of cherries to Asian markets this season and aims for a total of 550,000 tons.

This includes more than 13,200 tons shipped via air freight, with the remainder transported by “Cherry Express” ships that take 25 days to cross the Pacific.

“The Australian premium quality is therefore essential to provide customers with a choice for the best tasting cherries, and still in high demand,” the group added.

