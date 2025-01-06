China launches a blueberry variety intellectual property protection initiative

January 06 , 2025
China has launched a blueberry variety intellectual property protection initiative due to infringement cases being more prominent and hurting the country's breeding and technological progress.

The press release sent by members of China's Chamber of Commerce of Import and Exports of Foodstuffs, Native Produce and Animal By-products Organization (CFNA), and China's Blueberry Committee, states that China's blueberry industry has made tremendous progress with "rapidly expanding planting areas, yields, and trade volumes," and that variety protection is the cornerstone of the healthy and sustainable development of the industry. 

The initiative calls upon all industry stakeholders to protect, prioritize, and promote China's blueberry varieties, and to cooperate with other officials to crack down and investigate infringement violations. 

Amongst the signees are Vice Chair of Driscoll's Global VP & GM of Asia, Jae Moon Chun, Commercial Director of AGROVISION China, Ralph ZHOU, General Manager of CAMPOSOL China, Luis Baanante, UNITED EXPORTS China Business manager, Sean LI, and others. 

