New Zealand avocado industry recovers from weather challenges looking to grow exports

New Zealand avocado growers are optimistic about the 2025 season after two challenging years impacted by weather events.

Favorable weather conditions in key growing regions during spring have raised projected volumes to seven million trays, up from five million in the previous season.

Matthew Ball, the marketing and communications manager for New Zealand Avocado, told SunLive that they had received reports of strong flowering and fruit sets, which led them to anticipate a strong yield. This is a positive signal of the plant's viability and future potential.

“As the industry continues to adapt and innovate, New Zealand avocados remain highly regarded domestically and internationally, reinforcing their position as a premium, sustainably grown fruit,” he said

Ball said about 1600 growers contribute to avocado production in New Zealand.

The Bay of Plenty is the leading avocado-growing region, producing around 50% of the country’s avocados. It has many smaller orchards.

Exports of New Zealand avocado

Between 50% and 60% of NZ avocado production is exported, with Australia being the leading destination. The rest is distributed in the local market.

However, as Ball indicated, Asia is a significant market contributor to the sector's growth, with South Korea, Japan, and Thailand standing out.

“A revised export strategy aims to align supply with market demand better, ensuring higher returns for growers and reducing pressure on the domestic market during peak export periods," Ball said. “The ongoing efforts to improve orchard management and market resilience demonstrate the industry’s determination to overcome challenges.”

Growers reflect on past and new season

In Northland, which accounts for 45% of production, grower Greg Rathbun is optimistic about this season and indicated that several growers pulled out of the business during the past two seasons.

Many are turning to other crops, such as oranges, bananas, and passionfruit, while some larger-scale avocado orchards have returned to pasture for dairy and sheep purposes.

He added that NZ exports face increasing competition from other parts of the world, such as South America. Rathbun admits that the past two avocado seasons have been “a bit patchy,” to say the least.

However, a good spring and promising signs for summer have growers in better hearts going forward.