U.S. Government prepares pest risk analysis for the importation of fresh pineapples from Indonesia

January 06 , 2025
More News Top Stories
U.S. Government prepares pest risk analysis for the importation of fresh pineapples from Indonesia

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the completion of a risk analysis evaluating the potential pests associated with the importation of fresh pineapples from Indonesia for consumption.

This analysis is part of ongoing efforts to ensure that the U.S. agricultural sector remains protected from plant pests and noxious weeds that could potentially be introduced through the importation of agricultural products.

The pest risk analysis (PRA) has concluded that, with the implementation of appropriate phytosanitary measures, the risks of introducing or spreading plant pests or noxious weeds via fresh pineapples from Indonesia can be sufficiently mitigated. 

As part of its regulatory process, the USDA is now making the pest risk analysis available to the public for review and comment. This step is an important part of the USDA's transparency and public participation process, allowing stakeholders, including agricultural producers, industry representatives, and the general public to provide feedback on the findings and proposed measures.

Indonesia is one of the world's leading producers of pineapples, with a tropical climate that's ideal for growing the fruit. Harvest typically occurs between December and June, depending on the region. Indonesian pineapples are known for their sweet and tangy flavor and juicy flesh.

Related articles: The United States renews market access for apples in Indonesia

You might also be interested in


Agronometrics in Charts: Chile’s avocado industry continues to flourish
Chilean stone fruit exports will set new record in 2024-2025
Ecuadorian banana exports remain down
Mexican mango export season comes to an end
Egyptian table grape exports to grow by 6%
Fruit industry's commercial milestones of 2024
How Chileans are exporting cherries to China with cold treatment
The perception of U.S. and European consumers on Latin American avocados

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands