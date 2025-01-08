Chilean table grapes under Systems Approach looking good despite US port uncertainty

January 08 , 2025

On December 20, 2024, the first shipment of Chilean table grapes under the Systems Approach protocol arrived in the United States at the Port of Philadelphia.

The Systems Approach replaces methyl bromide fumigation with a series of mitigation measures at the origin, enhancing the quality and condition of the fruit in the destination market.

The Agricultural Attaché of the Chilean Embassy in the United States, Andrés Rodríguez, told FreshFruitPortal.com that implementing the Systems Approach for Chilean table grapes significantly improves fruit quality, which is the protocol’s primary benefit.

He added that the Systems Approach “allows Chilean grapes to be more competitive in this market.”

Rodríguez mentioned that he met with importers who were very satisfied with the product and eager to receive more table grapes. Additionally, there are high expectations for the remainder of the season. “In general, they are also expecting a very good season,” he said.

Rodríguez explained that Chile has been bolstering its supply to the United States, including new table grape varieties. “The country has been generating an increasingly attractive offer of table grapes for the United States.”

According to Rodríguez, the industry anticipates that 35% of the table grapes exported to the United States will be shipped under the Systems Approach.

Ports

When asked about the logistics of Chilean fruit arrivals, Rodríguez said that about 70% of Chilean fruit is imported through the East Coast of the United States, “of which the most relevant area is Greater Philadelphia, since three ports come together: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Wilmington.”

He noted that this first season under the Systems Approach presents considerable logistical challenges in both Chile and the United States.

“In any case, this first season will teach us important lessons, and you can see the improvements that can be made.”

The industry is closely monitoring the port situation on the East Coast, where dockworkers are threatening a new strike that could seriously impact the Chilean table grape season.