Promotions and trade agreements that boosted US ag exports in 2024

A USDA report details the importance of agricultural exports for the U.S. economy and the milestones reached in 2024 that advance the industry, which supports more than 1 million jobs and generates more than $200 billion in additional economic activity each year in rural communities and beyond.

Agricultural exports were at their highest in history during the Biden administration, with a record of nearly $196 billion in 2022 and almost $175 billion in 2023. The report states that the 2024 data will be available in February and promises to exceed pre-Biden-Harris levels.

Export Promotion Support

In 2024, USDA export promotion programs, including the Market Access Program, Foreign Market Development Program, and the new Regional Agricultural Promotion Program and Assisting Specialty Crop Exports initiative, provided more than $850 million to the U.S. agricultural industry to expand opportunities for growth around the globe.

Additionally, since 2022, USDA has issued $9.4 billion in loan payment guarantees to facilitate the diversification of U.S. agricultural export markets.

The report adds that the USDA hosted 17 trade missions during the Biden-Harris administration, connecting U.S. exporters with buyers worldwide.

Global trade agreements in 2024

On October 17, 2024, Indonesia notified USDA that it had amended the Fresh Food of Plant Origin (FPFO) Recognition Decree to include apples.

The decision allows apples to be shipped to the port of Jakarta without a Certificate of Analysis and other pre-shipment testing requirements that non-FFPO commodities provide.

Indonesia has implemented a six-month precautionary monitoring program for apples because the FDA does not currently publicly provide lead monitoring data.

Regardless, exports of U.S. apples to Indonesia totaled $16 million in Fiscal Year 2024.

Vietnam has become an important market for U.S. fruit producers, as both countries show a mutual commitment to advancing market access requests for fresh fruit.

Beginning in February 2023, Vietnamese importers could apply for import permits for U.S. grapefruit. The report indicates that APHIS estimates the potential value for exports of U.S. grapefruit to Vietnam at $15 million annually.

In July 2024, Vietnam granted market access for California fresh peaches and nectarines. The estimated trade value of U.S. peaches and nectarines to Vietnam is $2.5 million annually.

Exports of U.S. fresh fruits to Vietnam in 2023 reached $105 million.

Another Asian country that furthered trade relations with the U.S. was Korea, which granted market access for Texas grapefruit in June 2024. Korea previously allowed grapefruit exports from California and Florida worth about $8 million in 2023.

Texas grapefruit industry estimates suggest Korea could become a $5-10 million annual market.

One of the significant milestones of recent years was India's announcement that it would remove all retaliatory tariffs imposed on U.S. agricultural products, including chickpeas, lentils, almonds, walnuts, apples, and two other non-agricultural products, in 2019. The tariff reductions were implemented in 2024.

India is the second-largest export destination for U.S. tree nuts, valued at $1.1 billion in 2023, and the top export market for almonds. From January to October 2024, total U.S. agricultural exports to India increased by 21 percent compared to the same period in 2023.