Wildfire in California burns down grocery stores and thousands of homes

The wildfires in the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, California, have destroyed a Gelson's and a Ralphs Fresh Fare supermarket. The wildfires that have ravaged the city of the Stars are still not controlled. As of Friday, authorities said they had killed 10 people and destroyed more than 10,000 structures.

In an email to Supermarket News, Kroger, which owns Ralphs, confirmed, "Our Ralphs store in the Palisades was lost to the fire, and fortunately, all associates were safely evacuated from the location."

“With safety as a top priority, we will continue to work with law enforcement and emergency responders to monitor affected areas. We look forward to coordinating with the American Red Cross and elected officials to ensure those displaced from their homes have access to fresh food and water,” Kroger added.

On the other hand, Gelson’s released a statement on its website noting that the fire destroyed its store in Palisades and that stores in the city of La Cañada Flintridge, northeast of Palisades, and Calabasas, located northwest of Los Angeles, have been evacuated.

Gelson’s President and CEO, Ryan Adams, said, “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these tragedies. We are committed to supporting our employees during this challenging time and ensuring they can access resources and aid as they navigate their hardships."

On Friday, authorities informed that nearly 20,000 acres had already been burned by the fire, and they were hoping winds would wind down, as just 6% of the fire was contained.

With the fire irrupting in the residential hills of Los Angeles, hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated, many of whom have lost their homes completely.