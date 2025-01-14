Hong Kong is a significant prospect for US fresh fruit exports, USDA report shows

A USDA report that examines agricultural trade opportunities between the United States and Hong Kong shows that the Chinese region could be a significant market for U.S. tree nuts and fruit exports due to its exponential economic and import growth.

Although Hong Kong has not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels, its economy "has stabilized and returned to growth," the report says. Now that the country has begun to recover, its demand for agricultural imports is also picking up again, posing an opportunity for United States agricultural exports.

According to the report, "Hong Kong relies on imports for 95% of its food supply, and all food and beverage product imports are duty-free except distilled spirits," due to the United State's dispute with China followed by the pandemic, U.S. consumer-oriented foods, such as beef, tree nuts, fresh fruit, and poultry, exports declined by 17%.

The report anticipates that macroeconomic conditions will improve and demand for imported consumer-oriented agricultural goods will remain strong in the coming years. "U.S. agricultural export products with favorable prospects include beef, poultry, pork, alcoholic beverages, tree nuts, and fresh fruits (cherries, apples, citrus fruits, blueberries)."

In 2023, the United States' fresh fruit exports to Hong Kong were up 16% from 2022, but they still fell from their high of $291.0 million in 2017. Some of the most significant fruit exports were apples, blueberries, cherries, and citrus fruits.

The report states that the "market potential for United States fresh fruit exports to Hong Kong is robust," thanks to consumer preference for imported fruits and health-consciousness.