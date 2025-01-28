Romanian blueberry growers bet on new genetics to grow market presence in Europe and emerging markets

By Sebastian Ramírez

The Romanian blueberry industry is adopting new technologies to increase yields and fruit quality, expand its presence in Europe, and enter new emerging markets.

Agricrafters, one of the country's leading blueberry growers and traders, is working on developing Europe's biggest plantation using new genetics from Fall Creek Nurseries.

George Miclos, CEO of Agricrafters, told Freshfruitportal.com that the company began its blueberry project with a 27-hectare farm in 2019 and expanded to 40 hectares in 2022, including a packing house and distribution center.

"We came across the Sekoya variety and realized this is the new big thing for blueberries, so we chose to join forces with Agrovision because we like their bold plan to grow fast and quickly become industry leaders," Miclos said.

After signing the contract with Agrovision in 2023, Agricrafters aims to develop the largest premium blueberry farm in Europe, which will cover 1,000 hectares.

In 2024, the company had 62 hectares of Sekoya plants, and this year, it plans to plant 94 more hectares. They have already secured an additional 50 hectares of Sekoya plants for 2026.

"In a few years, we expect to expand a few hundred hectares of plantings per year," Miclos said. "Plenty of irrigation water is available, and we should have enough workforce to develop and harvest the project."

Supporting other Romanian growers

Agricrafters also supports smaller growers across the country by providing warehouses to gather fruit and distribute it throughout Europe.

"This is a carefully selected group of farmers that we trust can deliver quality and quantity, and we help them put their fruit on the market," Miclos added. These farmers work with open varieties and grow directly in the soil.

In addition to distributing the fruit, Agricrafters offers associated growers expert advice on fertilization, compaction, and drainage.

"We want these growers to focus on increasing yields and maintaining quality, so we try to help their processes," Miclos said.

Production volumes and markets

In 2025, Agricrafters intends to export 1,500 tons of blueberries, 550 of which will come from its own farms, with the rest sourced from associated growers.

"The 950 tons from our partner growers is a split between conventional and organic fruit. German retailers are the main buyers of organic fruit," the CEO explained.

He also noted that around 70% of production is sold in bulk because major players in the market prefer to pack closer to the destination.

Romanian blueberries are sold in Poland, the UK, the Netherlands, Hungary, Germany, and Italy.

"We export around 90% of production, and the rest is for the local market," Miclos said.

Looking to expand further, Agricrafters exported its first batch of Romanian blueberries to Saudi Arabia in a 2023 trial.

"We're looking for new ways to continue this kind of expansion, and the Middle East is a very interesting market for us," Miclos said.

Growing Romanian blueberries: Challenges and particularities

Miclos estimates there are around 1,000 hectares of blueberries in production in Romania, featuring various varieties.

Starting in 2021, Romanian growers began adopting newer varieties, leading to improved fruit quality.

However, Miclos explained that most farms in the country still have plants grown in the soil, and "unfortunately, the average yield is low because when they started their farms, they had little experience with the soil."

The average farm produces around seven tons per hectare, which he considers low.

"One of the main challenges in Romania when planting in the soil is that most areas have clay, around 30-35%, which generates a problem with drainage, and lots of farmers lose plants without understanding why," Miclos said.

He added that many farmers are now struggling because they tried to save money during land preparation for the crop.

Quality concerns

Miclos also noted that most farms lack cooling facilities, which means "they will never have the best fruit because they are not able to cool it as fast as they should."

If the fruit cannot be cooled within two hours, its shelf life drastically decreases, especially in some older varieties.

Changing growing practices

Due to soil conditions in most of Romania, Agricrafters decided to plant its new Sekoya blueberries in pots.

"We invested a lot in substrates for potted plants and expect great results. We believe that in the long run, we will earn a lot more money by doing this than by saving money in the initial investment," Miclos said.

The company expects these plants to mature in about four years and yield around 30 tons per hectare.

Outlook on the Romanian blueberry industry

With growing investments in new varieties, Romania now has an estimated 150 hectares of new Sekoya plants. However, "Agricrafters is by far the biggest farmer of Sekoya blueberries in Romania, with 62 hectares," Miclos said.

The CEO believes interest in these new varieties will increase, benefiting the local industry.

"Considering our competition and production window, I think we have good opportunities to keep growing," Miclos said. "Agrovision chose Romania to grow high-chill Sekoya varieties to grow its presence in the European market, and considering the quality of these genetics, I think we could also compete in the Middle and Far East."

India and China are attractive markets for Romania, and due to its location and shipping rates, Miclos believes the country is well-positioned to compete globally.

Photo credits: George Miclos, Agricrafters