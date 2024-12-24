The potential and challenges of working with strawberries in Peru

“The best thing about working with strawberries in Peru is its versatility as a crop and the possibility of producing it all year round due to our unique climatic conditions,” says Cynthia Falcón, strawberry agricultural advisor. Thanks to the country's diverse altitudes and microclimates, strawberries can be grown during all four seasons, representing a competitive advantage over other countries that depend on specific seasons.

Falcón points out that strawberries can be produced in open fields and under protected systems, allowing growers to adapt according to their available resources. In addition, the Peruvian domestic market is constantly growing, with consumers who value fresh, healthy, and delicious fruits such as strawberries. “There is also a potential market for processed products, such as frozen strawberries, pulp for juices and jams,” he adds.

However, he also recognizes the challenges. “The worst is the lack of accessible technology, limited use of advanced genetics, lack of certified nurseries, and high input costs, which especially impact small growers.” Strawberries are highly susceptible to problems such as spider mites, powdery mildew, and botrytis, which often leads to overuse of pesticides.

Despite these challenges, Falcón believes today is a good time for strawberry growing in Peru, provided strategic changes are adopted. “The domestic market is still growing, and there are opportunities to export to international niches that value high-quality fresh strawberries, especially if sustainable practices, quality certifications, and innovative cultivars are adopted,” he says.

Why is it a sexy crop?

The consultant points out that strawberries have not received the same attention as other crops, such as blueberries or grapes. “The latter are more oriented to the export of fresh produce and have significant technological backing.” In contrast, strawberry production in Peru relies heavily on smallholder farmers who continue traditional practices and lack access to certified nurseries and advanced technology.

The lack of a national strategy to promote strawberry cultivation with a high-value-added commercial approach has also limited its development. “The low level of public and private investment in research, technology transfer, and market development has restricted its potential,” comments Falcón. In addition, the perception of strawberries as a product destined mainly for the domestic market has held back investment in technology.

Despite this, Falcón believes that betting on strawberry cultivation is fundamental. “It is a fruit that is highly demanded for its contribution in antioxidants and vitamins, and it has a high potential for differentiation in international markets thanks to our capacity to produce outside the traditional seasons of other countries, such as in the northern hemisphere's winter months.”

Safety: A key factor

Recently, agrochemical residues have been reported in Peruvian strawberries destined for the domestic market, which Falcón considers a matter of concern. “This affects both consumer health and the reputation of the Peruvian product, discouraging investment and making it difficult to access more demanding international markets.” To address this situation, he proposes a series of measures, such as promoting responsible agricultural practices, such as integrated pest management (IPM) and good agricultural practices (GAP); encouraging the use of biological products as an alternative to traditional chemicals; implementing a system of monitoring and control of chemical residues in the domestic market; creating certification programs accessible to small producers; encouraging the transition to organic agriculture through pilot programs in specific regions; conducting awareness campaigns for consumers, “this generates pressure on the commercial chain to offer safer strawberries”.

“Although it is a challenge, it is not necessarily an insurmountable problem. If these measures are implemented, this challenge can become an opportunity to professionalize the crop and improve the competitiveness of Peruvian strawberries,” he concludes.

Strawberry cultivation in Peru is at a crossroads: it has immense potential but requires a renewed approach that combines technology, sustainability, and effective articulation between farmers, the state, and the private sector. “Addressing current problems, such as agrochemical residues, and promoting a long-term vision will allow strawberries to position itself as a strategic crop for the country,” she concludes.

It is worth mentioning that Cynthia Falcón has just published a book titled “Strawberry cultivation in Peru: a technical tour through its production.”