February 20 , 2025

California-based fruit licensing company Sun World International has enjoyed a stellar first year and a half with its global marketing campaign for the Autumncrisp grape brand.

Sun World’s Marketing Vice President Dr. Jennifer Sanchez and Senior Marketing Manager Dané Joubert told FreshFruitPortal.com at Fruit Logistica in Berlin that the extensive campaign was launched in August 2023, with a focus on elevating consumer awareness and engagement across various platforms.

The Autumncrisp brand was launched in 2014, and the green seedless grape has since become one of the most popular mid to late-season varieties globally. Over the years, Sun World has increased volumes across multiple growing regions to achieve year-round availability for the brand.

“The effect of the marketing campaign has been phenomenal,” said Sanchez. “We have experienced huge growth in consumer awareness and excitement. We executed an influencer campaign in 2024, which was a fantastic way of sharing our products with a broader audience. We wanted to create appeal across generations and demographics in a unique way".

“We’ve also worked closely with retailers around the world to create a splash both in-store to online. We've piloted multiple strategies. It's been important for us as we're getting great insights to see what works and where it works.”

Sales have increased significantly in areas where the marketing campaign was focused, she explained.

“We have seen increases up to 60% growth in retail sales. No matter how we approach it or which components we use, it's working. And we're continuing to build that excitement with consumers,” she said.

From the editorial side, Sun World has been picking up news articles globally talking about Autumncrisp.

“We had over 400 million impressions between August 2023 and the end of 2024, which is a huge number. It is exciting to see it all come together. We're now working with our amazing growers and marketers to increase the production volumes so that there is broader availability for retailers and consumers,” Sanchez said.

Ruby Rush: A promising addition

Alongside the start of the Autumncrisp marketing campaign, 2023 also marked the launch of Ruby Rush, an early red seedless grape variety. Its natural coloring, balanced sweetness, and harvest timing make it a favorable option in a red seedless market yearning for innovation during the early season, Sanchez explained.

“We’ve seen real excitement around the variety that is in the Ruby Rush brand. The early season timing is critical for growers - it's an opportunity for growers in a timeframe where there hasn't been much recent innovation,” she said.

Sanchez explained that Sun World is now aiming to increase volumes but in a strategic way.

“Because we have history as growers, we understand the challenges that face our growers and our marketers. It's important to us to be methodical in how we test and commercialize varieties. Our goal is to have the highest quality, the highest benefit for our growers while ensuring a memorable eating experience for consumers”, she said.

Joubert added: “Ruby Rush is one of our youngest brands, released in 2023, poised for a bright future as volumes globally are steadily increasing. When a Sun World licensed grower decides to plant a Sun World variety, they know they can trust the Sun World brand and the varieties that come with it due to their relationship and experience with us.”

She added that Sun World has been a support system for its growers and marketers, with a Global Technical Services team offering assistance worldwide. The growers are our partners, when they are successful, we are successful, and vice versa.

“We don’t take those relationships lightly,” said Sanchez. “We want to support our licensed growers and marketers in every way we can, and especially assist in growing the best possible fruit with the best possible quality. It’s an exciting time at Sun World… we love what we do.”

The company, which also has citrus, mango, and stone fruit divisions, now has more than 210 marketers and 3,000 growers in 18 countries worldwide.

Related articles: Sun World expands licensee community with new marketers and importers