Sun World expands licensee community with new marketers and importers

Sun World has expanded its global partner program in 2024 by appointing marketers from nine countries, expanding its network to more than 2,700 licensed growers, 180 licensed marketers, and 35 North American importers worldwide.

The company said in a release that this expansion reflects its dedication to bringing proprietary table grape and stone fruit varieties to consumers around the globe.

The California-based company has a global network of licensed growers and marketers and maintains offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel, and South Africa.

Sun World began its licensing program more than 25 years ago and is today one of the world's foremost fruit licensors.

The company says that by partnering with licensees in more than 16 countries, it emphasizes the importance of quality control, sustainable practices, and the ongoing development of resilient crop varieties.

"After careful consideration, we are pleased to welcome numerous marketers and two new importers to our growing licensee network," said Gerardo Lugo, Chief Commercial Officer. "Each new licensee brings unique expertise and a shared commitment to delivering high-quality produce. Together, we are advancing our mission to provide flavorful, sustainable fruit varieties to growers and consumers worldwide."

Newly Appointed Importers:

Grapery: Established in 1996, Grapery continues to offer a strategic brand in a fragmented category offering a unique, exciting and innovative line of premium grapes that builds strong connections with consumers. The company’s grapes are grown focusing on key farming and harvest/post-harvest practices that create high flavor, unlike any other. Grapery grapes are all-natural and non-GMO but best of all, will WOW consumers over and over.

FPD East Inc.: FPD East Inc. is a family-owned and operated enterprise specializing in importing and marketing offshore fresh fruit throughout North America. Now entering its 25th year of operation, the team’s steady growth has been realized across three separate commodity groups including table grapes, pome fruit and citrus.

