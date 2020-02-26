Consumption of Mexican avocados up in U.S. - FreshFruitPortal.com

Mexico's packer's and exporter's association - APEAM - announced it has seen a rise in avocado consumption in the U.S. market. Seeing the increase as a success, it said that the industry's increased efforts to improve traceability and technology across the supply chain have a lot to do with it.

President of APEAM Gabriel Villasenor announced to those gathered at a recent association meeting that, along with help from the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association, it has "worked intensely to increase avocado consumption in the U.S. - which has gone up from 0.5 to 3.5 kilograms per capita".

At the meeting, the organization also discussed ongoing measures to make sure that quality, phytosanitary conditions and logistics are all going smoothly for both the U.S. market and others.

"It's also worth mentioning that the Super Bowl 54 put Mexican avocados at the top for U.S. consumers. And thanks to the efforts of workers across our entire supply chain, we increased shipments during that time by 4%," he said.

As the industry sets goals for reinforcing traceability and growing its technological presence in orchards, it said that it is grounding its work in sustainability.

Earlier this week Victor Villalobos went to twitter to thank Mexican ambassador to the U.S. Martha Barcena, saying "we appreciate the attention our product has received throughout our holiday promotions".

He went on to say that the Mexican avocado is source of "national pride" and that business in the industry generates thousands of jobs for people across both Mexico and the U.S.

