AvoLast: Mission and Hazel launch new solution - FreshFruitPortal.com

California-based avocado company Mission Produce launched its post-harvest program AvoLast Powered by Hazel.

The program features a quarter-sized biodegradable and food-safe packaging insert that blocks ethylene receptors while minimizing operational impact to the supply chain.

AvoLast was exclusively developed with Hazel Technologies, a USDA-funded agricultural technology company aimed at reducing food waste and increasing the efficiency of produce supply chains.

Mission and Hazel Technologies announced their partnership in 2019.

“As consumers adapt to new habits and behaviors during this time of uncertainty, AvoLast is the perfect solution to support the longevity of avocados on the shelf or behind the counter,” said Mission Produce’s Sr. Director of Business Development Patrick Cortes.

"With AvoLast retailers and foodservice businesses can reduce shrink and continue or enhance their avocado ripening programs without compromising on consumer experience due to overripe fruit."

“After testing the solution in various environments throughout our supply chain, AvoLast avocados had an extended ripe shelf life of 2-3 days.”

By increasing the shelf-life of both hard and ripe Hass avocados, Mission’s customers can reduce throwaways, in turn increasing profit and minimizing inventory stress, while creating more positive consumer experiences that drive category growth.

AvoLast can also reduce global food waste, an increasing environmental, ethical and financial threat.

“AvoLast is the rare win/win solution that delivers a better consumer experience and substantial environmental benefits,” said CEO of Hazel Technologies Aidan Mouat.

“In the US alone, food distribution waste consumes about 6% of our total energy budget, 24% of our fresh water, and generates somewhere around 300M metric tons harmful carbon emissions. As the market demands efficiencies to reduce this waste, Hazel’s technology is increasingly vital.”

In all, AvoLast provides many in demand solutions such as extending shelf-life, improving customer experience, decreasing shrink, and reducing global food waste.

“AvoLast is just one way Mission continues to invest in innovation and provide value to our customers,” added Cortes.