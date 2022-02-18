Peru table grape export projections expanded for 2021-22 season

Peru’s table grape season is on its final stretch, and is set to finish higher than originally expected for the 2021-22 harvest.

Originally projections for the season had been set for a 9 percent season-on-season increase in volume, surpassing 62.5 million boxes of 8.2kg. However in its update, the Peruvian table grape growers association Provid now says the season will surpass 64 million boxes of fruit shipped.

That amounts to a 12 percent year-on-year increase. Provid said in a statement that the growth is due to the general diversification of grape varieties to satisfy demand.

Although this season is driven mainly by the increase in exports of white seedless varieties (up 37 percent) and red seedless (22 percent), through January.

Furthermore, Provid said that results from the northern growing region as well as the Ica valley in the south. This season saw the largest increase in the beginning of the season, from October to December. The pace of volumes shipped then faded in the months of January and February.

The primary receiving market for Peruvian table grapes remains the U.S, followed by China, the Netherlands, the UK, Mexico, Canada and South Korea. This later market showed growth of 40% compared to the previous year.

The table grape sector in Peru has been logging impressive growth, although exporters warned at the beginning of the season that logistical issues, growing production costs and tightened margins could still make this season a complicated one for the industry.