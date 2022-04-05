Avocado sales hit record during fall and winter holidays amid higher prices

Avocado sales during the fall and winter holidays of 2021 soared to new record-breaking highs, according to a recently released study from the Hass Avocado Board (HAB).

The retail recap reported sales volume and retail dollar sales during Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Eve holiday weeks reached a combined 145 million units and $171.7 million.

During Halloween, sales reached a four-year high of $43.9 million, up 6 percent year-on-year. Volume was down from the previous year, but up on the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Avocado sales were up in all U.S. regions except California. Nationally, average sales price increased by 17 percent, ranging from $0.91 per unit in South Central to $1.39 per unit in the Northeast and California regions.

During Thanksgiving week, sales soared by 16 percent to $38 million. However, volume dropped year-on-year.

Dollar sales showed strong growth across all regions of the U.S., ranging from 8 percent to 32 percent. Average selling prices increased by 27 percent to $1.24 per unit.

At Christmas, dollar sales were up to $42.3 million, an increase on 20 percent year-on-year. As with the other previous holiday periods, volume was down on 2020.

Avocado sales growth ranged from 11 percent in the California and Northeast regions to 42 percent in the Southeast. Prices increased on average by 29 percent to $1.24 per unit.

During the New Year's Eve week, sales reached a four-year high of $47.5 million, while volume was down slightly on 2020 but up significantly on 2019. Growth ranged from 6 percent in California to 29 percent in the Southeast.

Nationally, the average sales price increased by 25 percent to $1.11 per unit.

HAB last year reported that late summer avocado sales were also very strong, with double digit growth.