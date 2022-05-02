Avocado takes center stage at Tropical Fruit Congress

Avocado takes center stage at Tropical Fruit Congress

May 02 , 2022
Avocado takes center stage at Tropical Fruit Congress

The avocado will be the focus of the third edition of the Tropical Fruit Congress, taking place on May 6 at the Rimini Expo Centre during the Macfrut international trade show in Italy.

This year’s edition of the congress, which is organized by NCX Drahorad in collaboration with Cesena Fiera, will focus on the avocado, as the fruit has become increasingly popular among consumers around the world.

A host of international speakers from the world’s leading avocado-producing countries and experts in the field will discuss trends in avocado production, sales, consumption, promotion strategies, and the latest technological innovations. 

The Congress will begin at 10.00 a.m. and, after a welcome address by Renzo Piraccini, President of Macfrut, the session will be opened by Thomas Drahorad, President of NCX Drahorad.

Next up will be Daria Lodi of CSO Italy, who will provide an overview of exotic fruit consumption, with a special focus on avocado consumption, who will then give the floor to Mattia Menni, Marketing Manager of Spreafico Francesco & F.lli, the company that created the èSquisita brand that markets exotic fruit.

This is followed by Benjamin Mutuku Tito, Director of the Horticultural Crops Directorate of Kenya, Paz Garcia, Head of Food Market Segment of the German company Ziehl-Abegg and José Chinjamba of AIPEX - Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency in Angola.

After the coffee break, from 11.30 to 11.50 am, various speakers will alternate: Jorge Enrique Restrepo, Executive Director of Corpohass - the Colombian Hass Avocado Producers and Exporters Corporation, Andrea Passanisi, founder of Sicilia Avocado.

 

You might also be interested in


Calavo Growers reports increased revenues, US$4M loss in first quarter of 2022
Agronometrics in Charts: Jalisco joins the ranks of avocado exporters to the U.S.
Avocado row leads to a tempered acceleration of California harvest 
Agronometrics in Charts: California avocado season well underway 
Avocado sales hit record during fall and winter holidays amid higher prices
Dole sees growth in berries, avocados, organic
How to fertilize avocado trees
Impressive health benefits of avocados detailed in study

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands