Avocado takes center stage at Tropical Fruit Congress

The avocado will be the focus of the third edition of the Tropical Fruit Congress, taking place on May 6 at the Rimini Expo Centre during the Macfrut international trade show in Italy.

This year’s edition of the congress, which is organized by NCX Drahorad in collaboration with Cesena Fiera, will focus on the avocado, as the fruit has become increasingly popular among consumers around the world.

A host of international speakers from the world’s leading avocado-producing countries and experts in the field will discuss trends in avocado production, sales, consumption, promotion strategies, and the latest technological innovations.

The Congress will begin at 10.00 a.m. and, after a welcome address by Renzo Piraccini, President of Macfrut, the session will be opened by Thomas Drahorad, President of NCX Drahorad.

Next up will be Daria Lodi of CSO Italy, who will provide an overview of exotic fruit consumption, with a special focus on avocado consumption, who will then give the floor to Mattia Menni, Marketing Manager of Spreafico Francesco & F.lli, the company that created the èSquisita brand that markets exotic fruit.

This is followed by Benjamin Mutuku Tito, Director of the Horticultural Crops Directorate of Kenya, Paz Garcia, Head of Food Market Segment of the German company Ziehl-Abegg and José Chinjamba of AIPEX - Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency in Angola.

After the coffee break, from 11.30 to 11.50 am, various speakers will alternate: Jorge Enrique Restrepo, Executive Director of Corpohass - the Colombian Hass Avocado Producers and Exporters Corporation, Andrea Passanisi, founder of Sicilia Avocado.