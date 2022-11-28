Global mango market to grow 5% by 2029, study projects

A qualitative research study by Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global mango market will grow at a CAGR of almost 5% from 2023 to 2030. The report states that the business could reach $ 27,569 million by then.

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market, as it comprises a large number of production from other regions and a huge network of suppliers, the study said.

Mango is an increasingly popular tropical fruit that originated from the Southern Asia region. It is high in vitamins and nutrients and a rich source of vitamins A and C.

Mangoes are currently consumed all over the world in fresh, frozen as well as processed forms. Manufacturers also use it to make confectionary and processed food items, as well as beverages.

With frozen fruit consumption rising in North America, the mango industry can expect new business avenues to open in the continent, according to the study.

Europe on the other hand, shows an increasing demand for Kent and Keitt varieties. At the same time, availability of high quality mangoes inclines high demand by consumers, the report said.

Some of the major players operating in the mango market presently are Devgadmango, Ratnagiri Alphonso Mango, Tropical Green Company, Dole Plc and Jayanthagrofarms.