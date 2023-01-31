Hamburg Süd and SeaLand to be merged into the Maersk brand

Denmark-based logistics giant A.P. Moller-Maersk Group officially announced it has acquired Hamburg Süd and SeaLand, with both entities being integrated under the Maersk brand.

This comes as the company seeks to simplify its strategy and create “a more resilient and efficient supply chain, with increased reach and scope.”

Sealand, Hamburg Süd and Twill as well as other brands acquired by the giant like Senator, LF Logistics, Martin Bencher and more will all be put under the same “umbrella” of services as the firm moves towards a singular brand

“We continue to transform our company to continue to provide you with high quality transport and logistics solutions, whilst adhering to our company values to ensure that we continue to be a partner that you can trust,” the company said.

The group assured its customers that the goal for this strategy is not to increase prices but rather optimize operations.

“We realize that our current brand structure doesn’t reflect the way you, our customers, have your supply chains structured, and the need you have for end-to-end visibility and ability to drive outcomes,” the company stated.

As for operational impact, Maersk has said that current account teams and terms and conditions, such as contracts, payment terms, etc. will remain the unchanged.

A timeline for the unification process is yet to be disclosed, as the integration is still being assessed.