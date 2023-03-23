Peruvian table grape exports up by 20%

Peruvian table grape export volumes are up by 20% during the 2022-23 season with 12.808 tons exported on week 10, according to commercial intelligence company Fresh Fruit.

Total exports sit at around 652,250 tons, with main destination markets remaining largely unchanged.

In week 10, the U.S. remained the leading market taking a 27% share of shipments.

The Netherlands was the second most popular destination for this fruit, with 23% , followed by Mexico, with 21%.As for logistics, the port of Callao currently concentrates 53% of all shipments, with Paita shipping another 46%.

Despite its proximity to the southern grape production zone, the port of Pisco this season has only moved 7,238 tons (1% of the total).

However, this was almost three times the amount of the previous season (2,636 tons).

The main Peruvian grape exporters were Los Olivos de Villacuri S.A.C., with a share of 25%; followed by Agro Victoria S.A.C., with 6.5%; and Exportadora Safco Perú S.A.C., with 6.4%.