U.S. mango imports to rise slightly through mid-May

Overall mango volume shipped from week 13 to week 20 to the U.S. is expected to be about 3.8% higher year-on-yea, the National Mango Board said in a recent report.

“Total volume shipped on the week ending 3/25/2023 was approximately 2,865,177 boxes,” the report said.

As for the 2023 Mexican season, which goes up to week 24, shippings are expected to be about 2.5% lower year-on-year.

However, both the 2023 Nicaraguan and Guatemalan crops are projecting increases of around 7% and 5% respectively.

Peru is also a relevant player in the mango market, with around 149,496 8.8 lbs. boxes expected to arrive at U.S. Entry Port for week 12.

“The Peruvian mango season began the last week of October and is expected to run until the last week of March with a projection of approximately 21.9 million boxes,” the publication noted.

Regarding varieties, there are currently three mango cultivars leading shipments to the U.S.: Tommy Atkins, with a 54% share of the market, followed by Ataulfo/Honey with 36% and Hade, with a 10% presence.

Mexico carries the three main varieties and has a projected volume of 48 million boxes for the season, up to week 24.

Oaxaca, Chiapas and Michoacan remain the leading exporting regions for Mexican mangoes. Each represent a 43%, 27% and 20% of total shipments, respectively.