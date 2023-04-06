65% of Walmart stores to be automated by 2026

April 06 , 2023
Two-thirds of Walmart stores to be automated by 2026

Following the announcement of over 2,000 lay-offs in online orders processing centers, Walmart recently stated its plans to have about 65% of its stores fully automated by the end of 2026, Reuters reports.

This comes as the company is increasingly using its huge stores to handle online order deliveries and investing in automation to expedite order processing at its e-commerce processing facilities.

On Tuesday, Walmart also said that about 55% of the packages it processes at its processing centers will be routed through automated facilities by the end of fiscal 2026, improving unit cost averages by about 20%.

The world's largest retailer by sales also maintained its forecast for the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2024, which calls for net sales to increase between 2.5% and 3%.

